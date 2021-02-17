Wondering whether you have junk or a treasure? Manatee County library may have the answer

The debut of the PBS program “Antiques Road Show” in 1979 helped spark a wave of interest in finding out whether items in American homes were junk or treasure. “American Pickers,” “Pawn Stars” and other popular TV programs owe a debt to the pioneering work of PBS.

Mike Ivankovich, who has published more than 20 books on collectibles, their care and preservation, and other subjects, will host a virtual appraisal program on Zoom for the Manatee County Library system 2-4 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are invited to gather up some of their special antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures to learn how much they are worth today.

The program will include a discussion on 10 factors that always impact values.

Attendees are encouraged to have one or two items for Ivankovich to appraise virtually. Since items will be shown online, participants should come prepared to share as much information as possible.

Ivankovich is an author, auctioneer, appraiser, antiques dealer, home downsizing specialist and meeting speaker with more than 35 years experience. He has been a licensed and bonded Pennsylvania auctioneer since 1994 and has conducted auctions in 10 states.

This virtual program is sponsored by the Friends of the Rocky Bluff Branch Library.

To register, email kaitlynn.bosley@mymanatee.org or call 941-723-4821. Upon registration, participants will receive information on how to access the virtual class.

For more information about the Manatee County library system, visit mymanatee.org/library.