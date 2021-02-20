’Pets are hungry, too.’ Food drive aims to help struggling pet-owners in Manatee County

When money comes up short to buy enough food, it’s not only people that suffer. Their pets go hungry, too.

Food bank volunteers in Manatee and Sarasota counties have witnessed a soaring demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayors’ Feed the Hungry executive director Scott Biehler.

And he says a staggering number of out-of-work residents are bringing their pets along with them to the food line. Biehler says they share whatever food they can get with their beloved animals.

With that in mind, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry and another local non-profit, the National PTSD Service Association, are teaming up for a food drive to collect goods for people and their furry companions.

Dubbed “Pets are Hungry, Too!” the drive will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Sutton Park in Palmetto.

Food for dogs, cats and other pets will be collected at the Feb. 27 event. Both wet and dry foods will be accepted. The food will go to owners of service dogs as well as residents who use the local food services in Manatee County and Sarasota County that partner with Mayors’ Feed the Hungry.

All varieties of people food will also be collected. In addition to dry and non-perishable goods, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry can now accept donations of fresh, refrigerated and frozen items. The expansion is thanks to a recent gift of a refrigerated food truck from Impact100 SRQ, another local charity organization.

The National PTSD Service Association, a Sarasota-based non-profit, is helping with the push for pet food. The association serves Southwest Florida and works to pair military veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD with trained service dogs.

1/30/21--With need rising at local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry is now collecting animal food in addition to goods for people. Rooks Agency Provided Image

In a recent video posted to Facebook, president Sandra LaFlamme stressed the important support that pets can provide during difficult times like the pandemic.

“We know that across the board, these pets are a furry ball of fun for everyone,” LaFlamme said. “If you need emotional support. Psychiatric support. You don’t have to be a veteran or a first responder to know that this pet is going to help you get through it.”

We're partnering with Mayors’ Feed the Hungry in a “Pets Are Hungry, Too!” people and pet food drive. The food drive... Posted by National PTSD Service Association on Thursday, February 11, 2021

The association, which LaFlamme said plans to pair at least 100 dogs with PTSD patients over the next two years, will have an information booth at the Feb. 27 food drive.

A similar food drive last month at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall filled the new Mayors’ Feed the Hungry with donations, including lots of pet food, and organizers say they are hoping for another big turnout in Palmetto.

To make it easier to drop off donations, a drive-thru line will be available. Drivers are asked to travel east along Seventh Street West and turn south on 10th Avenue West outside of Sutton Park to enter the cue.

Drive-thru directions for the “Pets are Hungry, Too!” food drive to be hosted by Mayors’ Feed the Hungry and National PTSD Service Association from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 at Sutton Park in Palmetto. Provided Image/Mayors' Feed the Hungry

And, in the tradition of Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, which works with mayors of nine Manatee County and Sarasota County cities to endorse food charity, a ceremony at 10 a.m. will feature a few words from Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, Vice Mayor Tambra Varnadore and other local officials.

After a temporary pause on large donation events because of COVID-19, this will be the second Mayors’ Feed the Hungry drive this year. Another is planned for Nathan Benderson Park in late March or April.

Biehler, who is celebrating 20 years with the volunteer organization, says it’s good to be back in action.

It’s been a real blessing to see so many people come together from all over both counties and work together to help people that are really in need,” said Biehler, 72.

For those that want to contribute but can’t make it to the food drive, both Mayors’ Feed the Hungry and The National PTSD Service Association accept financial donations online. Residents can also arrange to have food donations picked up or dropped off with one of Mayors’ Feed the Hungry partner food shelters, according to Biehler, or they can sign up to volunteer.

Details: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 27. Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.

Info: mayorsfeedthehungry.org; nationalptsdserviceassociation.org.