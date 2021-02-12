Local

Need help filing your income taxes? Free help is available to Manatee residents

The IRS began accepting 2020 tax returns on Friday. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder to find free tax assistance, a local organization is up for the challenge.

Step Up Suncoast offers free help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program each year. The workload is usually split between VITA and the AARP Foundation, another organization that usually helps countless Manatee County residents each tax season.

However, according to its website, the AARP Foundation had no tax-aide locations in Manatee County as of Friday. The nearest location was Selby Library, 1331 First St. in Sarasota, where help is available through April 15.

AARP is offering appointment-only help from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Help is also available on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the AARP website.

Call 941-217-0399 for more information about the service and appointment process.

And with fewer locations offered by AARP, most residents are forced to rely on Step Up Suncoast and the VITA program, which has several locations between Bradenton and Sarasota. VITA serves anyone whose annual family income is less than $66,000.

However, for those who are able, the organization is asking that people start the process from their own homes, ensuring the safety of residents and volunteers.

Virtual options

To download the necessary forms, visit stepupsuncoast.org/programs/vita-tax-prep. Both documents — Form 13614-C and Form 14446 — help to organize taxpayers’ information before they receive off-site help.

There are three options to move forward once the documents are downloaded and filled out:

Once the documents are received, someone from Step Up Suncoast will call the taxpayers, verify their identities and then assign an IRS-certified volunteer to each submission. Residents and volunteers can then talk by email or phone to work through the tax return.

According to the Step Up Suncoast website, several documents are needed to complete the return:

If applicable, taxpayers will also need:

Regardless of how someone started the process, all residents will have to visit an in-person location to pick up their tax return and authorize the return to be e-filed.

Walk-in location

For those who are unable to complete and send the initial documents from home, Step Up Suncoast and Bayside Community Church are offering several walk-in sites. The locations are only to get the taxpayer started before a volunteer is assigned and the return is completed off-site.

There are two appointment-only sites:

To make an appointment, visit the church’s website at events.mybayside.church.

There are also three locations that operate on a first come, first served basis:

For more information, email taxes@stepupsuncoast.org or call 941-300-2256. Email responses may be faster as Step Up Suncoast navigates an unusual tax season and increased phone calls.

