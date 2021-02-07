Bradenton man dead after motorcycle collides with car. Troopers say he was going too fast 

A 28-year-old Bradenton man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a turning vehicle on a street in south Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that the man, who they did not name, was driving at an “excessive rate of speed” at the time of the accident.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on 15th Street East, just north of Tallevast Road, according to FHP.

The 28-year-old man was traveling north on 15th Street at a high speed, according to troopers. A 39-year-old Bradenton woman driving a sedan was in a left turn lane in the southbound lanes of 15th Street.

The woman in the sedan attempted to make a left turn into a gas station parking lot, troopers say, when the speeding motorcycle crashed into the right side of the car.

Both vehicles came to a final rest off of the roadway.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries, according to FHP. Troopers noted that he was wearing a helmet.

The 39-year-old Bradenton woman sustained minor injuries in the crash.