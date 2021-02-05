Manatee County Animal Shelter needs emergency help. Do you have time to foster?

The Manatee County Animal Shelter is putting out a call for emergency help.

Beginning on Feb. 10, MCAS will undergo an emergency plumbing repair project that will affect about half the kennel capacity and the shelter is in desperate need of volunteers to foster the pets during the week-long project.

The shelter itself, located at 305 25th St. W., in Palmetto, will remain open for normal operations, but “immediate assistance” is needed and all necessary supplies to care for the animals will be provided by MCAS.

Volunteers are asked to pick up the pets no later than Tuesday, Feb. 9.

If you can help, please go to bit.ly/petemerg, to fill out an application.

If you have any questions about fostering, email haili.brooks@mymanatee.org.