Bradenton teenager dies in motorcycle crash, FHP says

A 17-year-old Bradenton boy is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car that turned in front of him on a Manatee County street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 63rd Avenue West and Hawaiian Drive.

A 75-year-old Arizona woman in Nissan Versa sedan was traveling northbound on Hawaiian Drive approaching the exit of the Hawaiian Village mobile home park, according to FHP. She then attempted to make a left turn into the westbound lanes of 63rd Avenue West.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was traveling in the eastbound lanes when the car turned in front of him, troopers say, and though he tried to slow down, he was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle.

Manatee County EMS responders later pronounced him dead, according to FHP. Troopers noted that he was wearing a helmet.

The 75-year-old woman was uninjured, according to FHP.

The agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the accident.