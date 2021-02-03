Tests show too much bacteria in some Manatee County waters. It’s probably because of poop

Four of the eight waterways tested for bacteria in Manatee County and one in Sarasota were found to have higher than acceptable levels of the enterococci bacteria, often associated with feces, according to Suncoast Waterkeeper.

Suncoast Waterkeeper is an environmental organization focused on water quality in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The organization tests waterways outside of the normal area of testing conducted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

In Manatee County, those bodies of water that tested at more than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100 milliliters of water were Longboat Key Bayfront Park, Palma Sola Creek beneath Palma Sola Boulevard, Portosueno Park and Seabreeze Point on Terra Ceia Bay.

Centennial Park boat ramp in Sarasota also tested positive for high amounts of the bacteria.

“The health of these waters are crucial to the recreational and economic security of our community,” said Sandra Ripberger, SCWK secretary. “SCWK water sampling program fills gaps in testing coastal waters to ensure compliance with regulations and bring awareness of water quality for recreation and healthy environmental conditions for wildlife.”

Enterococci bacteria can be an indication of “fecal pollution,” which can be present in stormwater runoff, from pets and wildlife, and from human sewage.

SCWK tests on a weekly basis and wants to hear from the public who may have recreated in the affected waterways.

“SCWK requests help from the public, by reporting water quality issues along our coastal areas, and helping to identify any causes of water quality issues,” they announced late Tuesday. “If you have recreated within the areas where unsafe water quality samples were taken and have developed any symptom, please contact us with the type of symptom and the location of the area.”

Exposure to high levels of the bacteria can cause nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills and fever, skin rashes, as well as infections in the eyes, ears nose and throat.

Any number over 70 is considered too high.

On Jan. 15, Palma Sola Creek tested at 780 and on Jan. 26, tested at 404.

Portosueno Park tested at 1,616 and again at 1,670 on the same dates.

Long Boat Key Bayfront Park initially tested at 20 on Jan. 15, but tested at 122 on Jan. 26.

Seabreeze Point initially tested at 10 on Jan. 15, but tested at 298 on Jan. 26.

Centennial Park tested too high on both days, at 228 on Jan. 15 and 459 on Jan. 26.

SCWK keeps active and archived records on their website of tested waterways. For questions or comments, email WQP@sucoastwaterkeeper.org or visit suncoastwaterkeeper.org. They also can be reached via their Facebook page.

SCWK reports their findings to the state, but only local and state officials can order the closure of a waterway to recreational activities. No such order has been given and these waterways remain open to the public.