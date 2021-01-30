Man struck and killed trying to help a drag-racing driver at Bradenton Motorsports Park

A 56-year-old man who was trying to help a drag-racing driver into a safe area after the vehicle malfunctioned was killed Friday night at the Bradenton Motorsports Park.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident that killed Daniel Stone at the track, located at 21000 State Road 64.

Stone, an employee at the drag strip, was attempting to guide the driver off the track and into the dirt pit at the end of the track after a vehicle malfunction, but he was struck and killed, the sheriff’s office said.

Friday night’s event was a sponsored drag race and emergency personnel were on hand. According to the sheriff’s office, paramedics immediately responded and attempted to save Stone’s life for about 30 minutes. Stone died at the scene.

The National Hot Rod Association will be investigating what went wrong with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any further details at this time.

According to the park’s Facebook page, races were scheduled to continue Saturday.

“Today when you pull into BMP, be kind and be patient. It will not be easy but together we will ge through this and we will make our boy proud and finish this amazing race,” a Facebook post said Saturday morning.

The page announced the accident Friday night. “We had a tragic accident and we ask that you keep the BMP family in your prayers.”