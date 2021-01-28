Lt. Col. Jerry Koontz remembered for a life of military and civilian service to others

Gerard F. “Jerry” Koontz Sr. of Bradenton, a career Air Force officer, who later led the United Way of Manatee County for 18 years, is being remembered for a lifetime of service.

Retired Lt. Col. Koontz died Jan. 19, 2021, at home, with his family at his side, following complications from a fall in October. He was 77.

“I am so blessed that he was my father. He was very loving and taught respect and kindness for others,” his daughter, Kathe Neely, said. “We always had dinner together with a prayer. He was the last to sit down and the last to get his plate. He was no different at home than in front of others: always generous and giving. It was a great family to grow up in.”

Lt. Col. Koontz graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in management, and entered the Air Force as a second lieutenant in 1965. The 20-year career that followed took him to Naples, Italy,; Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss.; Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand; Andrews Air Force Base, Md.; McGuire Air Force Base, N.J.,; Norton Air Force Base, Calif., and finally, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

After so much traveling, and with his children in high school, Lt. Col. Koontz decided to retire to Florida, where his wife, Pam was from to spare his family another move.

Initially, he went into the investment and insurance business serving military clients in Tampa. In 1989, he started working for United Way, and in 1993, he became president for United Way of Manatee County, a job he would hold until 2012.

Jerry Koontz, former president of the United Way of Manatee County, is shown with his children, Kathe Neely, and Gerry Koontz. provided photo

During his tenure, he met with success in fund-raising efforts for United Way agencies to provide a crucial safety net for community members who would have otherwise have fallen through the cracks.

“He gave me my first shot at the work that I love,” said Bronwyn Beightol, who leads United Way efforts in Manatee County. “Jerry was consistently connecting with people to make a difference.”

His wife of nearly 47 years, Pam Koontz, died in 2013.

“My father spent every moment with her every day. He was incredibly devoted to her,” Neely said.

11/17/2010--Jerry Koontz received the Manatee County Veterans Council Veteran of the Year award during the Veterans Day Program in 2010 at Sutton Park in Palmetto. Bradenton Herald file photo

After her passing, he devoted his energies to volunteer work with the American Legion, Air Force Association, Military Officers Association of America, Manasota Operation Troop Support, the Kiwanis Club of Bradenton and more.

In 2010, he was recognized as Manatee County Veteran of the Year.

“Jerry was a really good guy and one of the best leadership-by-example veterans in our community,” said Carl Hunsinger, past president of the Manatee County Veterans Council.

Jerry Koontz is shown in 1975 with his wife, Pam, and children Kathe and Gerry. He was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time. provided photo

Lt. Col. Koontz was born May, 9, 1943, in Baltimore, to the late Alfred J. Koontz Sr. and Mary Agnes Koontz. He was predeceased by his wife Pam, and his older brother, Alfred J. “Al” Koontz Jr. He is survived by his two children, daughter, Kathe (Todd) of Raleigh, N.C., and his son, Gerry (Gizelle) of Bradenton; two grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas; his brother, Raymond Koontz (Nora) of Vero Beach; and his sister, Mary Lou Baikauskas of Baldwin, Md.

His memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 5, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton 34209 is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bradenton Kiwanis Foundation, P. O. Box 1032, Bradenton, FL 34206-1032. Checks made payable to Bradenton Kiwanis Foundation with Jerry Koontz in the memo. MOAA-BC, P. O. Box 381, Bradenton 34206. Checks made payable to MOAA-BC with Jerry Koontz in the memo.