Manatee launches new Housing Rehabilitation Program to assist low-income residents

Nearly $2 million is available as part of a new program aimed at helping low-income residents resolve code violations on their property.

Starting Monday, applications are available to request funds to pay for code-related repairs or to replace run-down structures. To qualify, a homeowner’s property value must be less than $176,000, including the value of the house and the land.

“Through this program, housing conditions can be corrected to improve the health, safety and welfare for the people who live there,” the county said in a news release.

Manatee County’s Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Department is making $1.6 million available to correct safety and appearance issues. Qualifying applicants will receive 0% interest deferred payment 30-year loans. The program is expected to help 19 households, officials said, but the program will run into all of the money is committed to residents.

Other requirements include an address within unincorporated Manatee County and the homeowner must live on the property. The homeowner must also be up to date on utilities, property taxes and any existing liens on the property must not be higher than 200 percent of the property’s value.

To submit an application, visit www.MyManatee.org or call (941) 749-3029 for assistance. The application deadline is Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.