Focus on Manatee | Give yourself an ‘empathy workout’ in order to build a better Bradenton

It’s time to flex our muscles and see what can be possible at the start of a new year. Instead of pilates or hot yoga, Manatee Community Foundation is signing up for an empathy workout.

Developing a commitment to understanding the experiences of others can harvest enormous benefits in business, relationships and our expressions of generosity in whatever personal forms they may take.

We are kicking off our year by welcoming entrepreneur Michael Tennant as a special virtual guest to our community. Concerned with growing divisiveness, Tennant is seeking a national commitment to empathy through a card game he invented that works to build relationships. When you get to know people on a personal level, he believes, you can better understand the experiences and beliefs that are important to them. When the need for a difficult conversation arises, you are better equipped for the conversation — and better yet, to listen. The card game, called “Actually Curious,” features questions you can ask colleagues, family, friends or even strangers to get to know each other. We have been using these questions in collaborative meetings before difficult topics are introduced, and we’re finding important and very human ways of connecting from the start.

Tennant is also hosting “empathy work outs,” virtual conversations among strangers throughout the country that demonstrate how to use the cards for meaningful dialogue.

We see empathy hard at work throughout Manatee County. In our industry, the evidence is everywhere. Simple acts of giving — small and large — demonstrate that we have the ability to see another person’s circumstance and help. In January of each year, Manatee Community Foundation celebrates our legacy donors, those who choose to leave a final gift to our community after their death. Many of the funds they establish are perpetual, with dollars available each year to help people succeed, access opportunity and overcome obstacles.

Francis and Gaile McCracken believed in the power of teaching to change lives. Their legacy fund supports young people who are pursing a career in education. Elexsis Silva received three scholarship awards because of their gift, and in December, she graduated from the State College of Florida with a B.S. in early childhood education. Silva will stay in our community and use her education to work with children, bringing up a new generation with tools for success during this critical age.

Bill and Maryann Vinall had great empathy for animals and the role they played improving the lives of people. In recent months alone, their legacy fund at Manatee Community Foundation awarded $45,000 in grants to organizations including Prospect Riding Center, Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy and InStride Therapy — each providing adaptive therapy to adults and children using horses — in addition to $20,000 supporting sick and injured marine life at Mote Marine Aquarium and $8,000 for dogs awaiting adoption at Honor Animal Rescue.

Each person who contributed to the $935,000 in funds raised to date for our Manatee County COVID-19 Community Response Fund has empathy for those who have found themselves in unexpected situations during the pandemic.

From this fund, we have awarded 58 grants to local nonprofits working in the space of human services and health care to improve their ability to reach people where they need it most. The fund continues to be supported by caring people, and new grants continue to be awarded.

Our nonprofit community is led by professionals who are effective in their work to maximize charitable dollars in helping people make the gains. Over the past year, they have been critical to our response and recovery to COVID-19, supporting vulnerable citizens with access to food and basic needs, educational supports for learning, reemployment, virtual therapy, rental and mortgage assistance. In many cases, they are leading systems changes for better outcomes and possibilities. Empathy for others provides a framework for these leaders and their work.

One of our most vocal local nonprofit executive directors and family advocates, Mary Smith, passed away at the age of 59 this month. Through her own experiences as a mother, she worked tirelessly for years to advocate and speak on behalf of families of children with disabilities. As we listened to her voice and agency, Family Network on Disabilities, we became better educators, better givers, and more committed to inclusion. Her legacy is one of empathy.

This year we can commit to generosity if we can afford to give, but most importantly, we can commit to a more understanding approach when differences arise with others. Some of the most important conversations we need to continue are those about diversity and equity.

We thank those who have come before us and those who are currently sharing their time, talent and treasure. They not only help one person at a time, but in these acts of caring, our entire community is positioned for greater success.

How will empathy guide you this year? Our empathy workout is ready for us. We’re all in.

Follow us at ManateeCF.org to learn more Michael Tennant’s virtual visit.

Susie Bowie is executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation.