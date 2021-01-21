He fought on D-Day. And then came to Manatee to help change lives as educator and athlete

William O’Brien, who packed a lot of living and caring into his 96 years as a school principal, champion of children and soldier during World War II, died in Bradenton on Jan. 11, 2021.

He served as principal of Prine, Pine View and Parrish elementary schools during his career as an educator in Manatee County. For more than a quarter century, he presented the Bill O’Brien Award to the outstanding boys and girls cross country runners in Manatee County. He also endowed an annual scholarship for a Prine Elementary School student.

Mr. O’Brien founded the Manasota Track Club in 1975 and was a seven-time state masters track champ (1975-1981) for his age group.

A board member of the Manasota Track Club once said O’Brien’s vision allowed younger generations to reap the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. The club now has about 1,300 members.

When Mr. O’Brien was no longer able to run, he turned to bowling and carried a 172 league average into his 80s.

During World War II, he served as an infantryman, fighting his way from Normandy into Germany.

6/5/2014--Bill O’Brien worked in his last years to finish a manuscript on his combat experiences during World War II. The book, “Life of Dogface WWII Combat Infantryman,” was published in 2019. Bradnton Herald file photo

Serving as an assistant squad leader in the 8th Infantry Division that landed on Omaha Beach, O’Brien was wounded in action during his 11 months in combat. His book titled “Life of Dogface WWII Combat Infantryman,” was published in 2019 and is available on amazon.com.

“There is no way to explain what a person feels like when the war is over. You’re being shot at all the time and suddenly you’re free. I was scared all the time. Any soldier who says they were in combat and they weren’t scared is lying,” Mr. O’Brien told the Bradenton Herald in 2019.

A native of Rushville, Ind., Mr. O’Brien attended Central Normal College, later renamed Canterbury College after the war, and lettered in track, cross country, basketball and baseball.

Bill O’Brien wears a Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge in this photo taken during his Army service after World War II. provided photo

He traveled to three Olympic games, Mexico City in 1968, Munich in 1972, and Montreal in 1976, as well as to Olympic trials in Indianapolis, Eugene, Ore.; and Los Angeles.

For his 85th birthday, he celebrated with a tandem jump from an airplane.

“I have loved sports all my life. Sports is one of the best experiences a girl and boy can have during their lifetime,” he once said.

Bill O’Brien made a parachute jump to celebrate his 85th birthday. He died this month at age 96. provided photo

Harry Kinnan, former member of the Manatee School Board, once told the Herald that O’Brien was his ninth-grade basketball coach.

“He was a great coach and an inspiration to all of us,” said Kinnan, who would go on to notable coaching success for the Manatee Community College basketball team. MCC was later renamed State College of Florida.

“He was a model for working with children,” Kinnan said.

Due to Mr. O’Brien’s long and active life in the Bradenton area, he seemed to be recognized everywhere he went, said his granddaughter, Spring Olivera.

“He was a regular at Cracker Barrel and at Anna Maria Oyster Bar and everywhere he went people knew him,” Olivera said. “He was super smart, liked to tell jokes, and was very happy and outgoing.”

Mr. O’Brien was predeceased by his daughter, Claudia O’Brien. He is survived by a son, William O’Brien III of Cairo, Ga., three grandchildren, Spring Olivera, Zach Olivera and Summer Young, and eight grandchildren.

Skyway Memorial Gardens is in charge of final arrangements. Mr. O’Brien will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Sarasota National Cemetery.