Two lanes of major Bradenton street shut down due to crash
A crash involving an overturned vehicle has forced the closure of two eastbound lanes of State Road 64 East at 53rd Street East in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
BPD announced at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday that two eastbound lanes would be temporarily closed while law enforcement and first responders are on scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
