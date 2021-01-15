Two killed in Palmetto motorcycle crash, troopers say

Two Palmetto residents died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the U.S. 41/U.S. 19 interchange.

A 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman passenger were on southbound U.S. 41 approaching the interchange when the driver lost control of the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

Troopers say the bike traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Both driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.