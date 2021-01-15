Local

Two killed in Palmetto motorcycle crash, troopers say

Palmetto

Two Palmetto residents died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the U.S. 41/U.S. 19 interchange.

A 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman passenger were on southbound U.S. 41 approaching the interchange when the driver lost control of the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

Troopers say the bike traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Both driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Health News

Missouri House cancels work as lawmakers sickened with virus

January 15, 2021 11:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service