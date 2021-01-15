Local

Bradenton man dies after being struck by vehicle, troopers say

Manatee

A 24-year-old Bradenton man has died from his injuries suffered on Jan. 3 when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along 14th Street West in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reported Thursday that the man died on Monday and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the crash report, the pedestrian was in the roadway just south of 51st Avenue Driver West at around 2:40 a.m. when an oncoming vehicle struck him. The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he later died.

Mark Young
