“It feels safe.” Manatee County Fair opens 105th season with COVID-19 precautions

The 105th Manatee County Fair began Thursday. And despite some major changes aimed at making the event safe in the COVID-19 era, many familiar sites and sounds greeted visitors on opening night.

Past signs that encouraged social distancing and the use of masks on the fairgrounds, families, friends and couples found food stands, live entertainment, animals, exhibits and displays.

“There’s enough depression in this world, and people need a chance to cut loose,” said Ed, a midway game operator who praised the safety precautions in place at the fair. After a fair season full of cancellations in 2020, Ed said it was good to be back.

Phillip Hendricks, 57, was set up on the midway, offering photo ops with Gilligan, a colorfully-dressed Capuchin monkey.

Hendricks, who said he believes that outdoor events are relatively safe during the pandemic, also appeared with Gilligan at the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival in Manatee County last fall.

“Families came out and had a good time. Nobody got sick. Nobody got hurt,” Hendricks said.

Elsewhere on the fairgrounds, a steer show was underway in the Mosaic Arena. And off of the main drag, sprinting swines competed in the first pig race of 2021. The pig race and neighboring petting zoo, always staples at the fair, are now operated by a Manatee County family that owns the new Rye Road Giraffes Family Farm.

“Circus Strong,” a new circus arts show by the Coronas of Hollywood (the name is a coincidence) was also featured.

One of the most stark differences visitors may notice at this year’s fair is the Arts & Crafts Department in the Chaires Building. On fair days, the hall usually bustles with crafters displaying their talents and a cookie counter serving up sweet treats.

This year, COVID-19 changed all of that, but the Arts and Crafts Committee figured out an alternative.

In addition to the usual expositions of painting, photography, needlework, woodcraft and more, there are additional displays like vintage cars and a special sculpture exhibit to check out.

The exhibit features sculptures in clay and bronze by local artist Dale Holbrook, who has used his talent to create busts and figures of influential locals.

Local Dale Holbrook’s lifesize sculptures of influential figures in Manatee County history await in the Arts & Crafts Department’s display at this year’s fair. At front is famed Buffalo Soldier and Palmetto resident, Steve Lewis. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

They include Steve Lewis, the Palmetto resident and retired Army corporal believed to be the last Buffalo soldier; Lillian Bishop, the famous philanthropist who helped establish many Manatee County institutions; Antohny Rossi, the Italian immigrant who founded Tropicana in Bradenton; and, biggest of all, a full-size rendering of Snooty the manatee.

And instead of the usual cookie counter, guests will find a stand selling fun Manatee County Fair merchandise. While there was no culinary arts category this year due to COVID-19, there is a cookbook comprised of local entries that is available for purchase.

“We had wonderful entries this year,” said Eileen Hoffner, longtime chairwoman of the fair’s Arts & Crafts Department. “They were fewer than usual, but the quality really good, and everybody has been so enthusiastic. It’s a celebration of the arts in Manatee County.”

Brock Wallace, 10, poses with his award-winning entry in the 2021 arts and crafts exhibit at the Manatee County Fair. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Brock Wallace, a 10-year-old Palmetto Charter School student, came by to check out his ribbon-winning entry — a functioning miniature piano built of Legos. His past entries include treehouses, fair rides and a pirate ship.

Out on the fairgrounds, guests of all ages looked to be enjoying opening night.

Katrina Kihal, 45, of St. Petersburg, came to see a friend perform on the main music stage. Though slightly concerned to see maskless food vendors, Kihal said she was happy with the overall safety level of the event.

“We’re out in the open here,” said Katherine Sarmiento, who was enjoying the fair with fellow Manatee County resident Joshua Morrow.

“It feels safe,” Morrow added.

Grabbing some tacos, churros and a plateful of the famous fried Oreo was on the pair’s to-do list for the evening.

What to know before you go

The Manatee River Fair Association has introduced many changes this year to reduce risk for visitors during the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, those who are at risk for a severe case of COVID-19 or concerned about contracting the virus will want to carefully consider a trip to the fair this year. Here are some observations from opening night:

Pros:

One-way directional cues were in place on walkways in buildings throughout the fair.

Public restrooms at the Mosaic Arena had a one-way entry and exit system to reduce person-to-person contact.

In most instances, there was room to practice social distancing.

Masks were required inside of buildings.

Tables in dining areas were socially distanced.





No-touch hand sanitizing stations were readily available throughout the fairgrounds.

Surfaces were frequently sanitized.

Cons:

Masks were not required in outdoor areas. Though they were encouraged, many guests did not wear them.

Not all vendors and ride operators at the fair were masked.

Most visitors followed the directional cues, but some walked against the flow of traffic.

Walkways were sometimes crowded with large groups of people that were hard to avoid, and some were not wearing masks.

Seating on bleachers and stands for live shows and events did not always incorporate social distancing.