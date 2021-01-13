After 13 momentous years, Bishop Museum of Science and Nature CEO is retiring

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature’s CEO of more than 13 years, Brynne Anne Besio, will retire this spring, the museum’s Board of Trustees announced on Wednesday.

Besio, 66, has led the museum and its staff through several momentous changes over the past decade, including dramatic increases in attendance and financial resources, major remodels and additions, the devastating loss of Snooty the manatee in 2017 and the change of the museum’s name in 2019 from the South Florida Museum.

“Together with The Bishop team, we have accomplished so much,” Besio said in a prepared statement. “It’s a good time for both the museum and for me personally to make this transition. I’m proud of how far we’ve come in the past 13 years and I’ve been honored to work with the board, volunteers, and staff to serve our community. The collaborations like Soar in 4 with the School District of Manatee County and others have helped us reach thousands of children, many of whom are in low-income and underserved communities.

“I also feel deep gratitude to the museum’s supporters — our donors, members, and others — for their confidence in The Bishop. They have stood with us, even in the extraordinary year that was 2020, because they believe in our nonprofit mission and in the museum’s importance to the fabric of the community.”

Besio is scheduled to serve as CEO through April 1 as the museum’s board begins a national search to replace her. Besio will also serve as a consultant for several months once a new CEO is selected. If the search goes beyond Besio’s retirement date, then she will stay on as acting CEO until a replacement is found, according to museum staff.

This breaking news story will updated.