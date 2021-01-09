Motorcyclist in Manatee County crash has died, troopers say

A motorcyclist involved in a Jan. 2 traffic crash died from his injuries on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP, the accident occurred at about 11:30 am. at the U.S. 41 and 49th Street East intersection.

Troopers say the unidentified 62-year-old Brandon man was behind a driver who was slowing for a red light when he lost he control of the motorcycle and became separated from his bike. The motorcycle crashed into the vehicle, causing minor injuries to the driver.

The motorcyclist was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died from his injuries six days later.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.