Despite COVID-19 risks, Manatee County Fair still plans to open next week in Palmetto

In its long history, dating back to 1916, the Manatee County Fair has faced numerous challenges, including two world wars. But the invisible threat of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021 is a new kind of challenge.

Thus far, more than 400 Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, and more than 23,000 residents have tested positive for the disease. More than 100 new positive tests results daily have been reported recently. While vaccines have been developed, their availability and delivery have been problematic.

A major goal for fair directors has been in designing a safe setting for fair goers to allow them to enjoy the midway, the livestock shows, food vendors and other fair staples. It’s a goal that fair directors have been working on for months.

“We are planning to have a fair, but it all depends on what COVID is doing in January,” Danny Alfonso, fair manager, said in October. “We are going to be ready for it, and if we can have a fair safely, we will. Public safety is part of the planning process. Each one of our committees has met and come up with several plans to address social distancing to provide the safest fair possible.”

The fair, scheduled for Jan. 14-24, would be the largest event held in Manatee County thus far during the pandemic. It will have many of its familiar attractions, but it will be different, too, with more spacing between rides and events, a mask requirement and many hand sanitizing stations.

This week, the first rigs carrying fair setups arrived at the fair grounds and fair manager Alfonso issued a clarification on masks.

10/16/2020--Bradenton Herald file photo

“The Manatee County Fair considers its patrons’ health and safety its top priority in providing a county fair to highlight the best of Manatee County, Florida. Face masks are required to enter any buildings on the Manatee County Fairgrounds. Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, when outdoors where social distancing can be maintained. All attendees are strongly urged to wear a mask whenever and wherever possible,” the statement said.

The directors of the fair are scheduled to meet Thursday night, but Alfonso declined Tuesday to share what might be on their agenda.

“I want to ensure that I give you the most accurate information,” he said, adding that any information he shared now could change during the directors meeting.

11/7/2018--Bradenton Herald file photo

“The plan right now is that we are going to have a fair,” he said. “This fair will look completely different than it has ever looked before.”

The stands in the livestock pavilion, for instance, will have sit and no-sit areas to provide social distancing.

The fair web site encourages fair goers to follow all directional signage to facilitate a socially distanced environment, to frequently use the hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, to be considerate of others and follow social distancing protocols.

1/18/2019--Bradenton Herald file photo

Adherence to the guidelines will assist in efforts to present a safe and successful fair, the web site says.

“COVID-19 exposure is an inherent risk in any public locations where people are present. Guests should only attend after evaluating their own health risks. The Manatee River Fair Association cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit,” the web site says.

“Purchase of a ticket, pass or ride armband and entry on to the Manatee County Fairgrounds constitutes your understanding of these risks and your willingness to undertake the risk of exposure. No refunds will be given following your entry on to the Fairgrounds,” the fair web site says.

In recognition of those risks, another of the changes made by the Manatee River Fair Association is to the traditional veterans parade.

This year, the parade will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 with veterans remaining in their vehicles.

The parade route will begin just outside the fairgrounds on the west end of 17th Street in front of the Palmetto baseball field and continue down 17th Street to 13th Avenue West. At that point, the parade will turn right onto 13th Avenue West and will end at the intersection of 13th Street West and 15th Avenue West.

If veterans would like to come into the fair, they would exit their vehicle and enter the fairgrounds at Gate 5 where they would be escorted to the main stage for the Veteran’s Tribute Program. If they are not inclined to come onto the fairgrounds, their vehicle would continue down 13th Avenue West, according to a fair press release.

The Manatee River Fair Association asks that veterans interested in participating in the parade contact the Fair office at 941-722-1639. There is no cost to participate in the veteran’s parade. The parade is limited to 100 vehicles and fair gate admission that evening will be free courtesy of Palmetto Build/Galatians 6:2.

Palmetto Build will be conducting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Manatee.

The Manatee River Fair Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation. The association is operated by a 37-member board of directors.