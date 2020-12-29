Sewage leak forces downtown Bradenton street to close

The Bradenton Police Department announced a closure of Ninth Street West between Third and Fourth avenues just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to a sewage issue.

BPD tweeted out the traffic alert, saying the closure was due to a “sewer main issue,” and that traffic was being diverted from the area.

Northbound 9th St W between 3rd and 4th Ave W has been closed for a sewer main issue.

Traffic is being re-routed around the area.

Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) December 29, 2020

According to the city’s report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a contractor hit the force main and at least 3,000 gallons of sewage escaped into nearby storm drains en route to the Manatee River.

The road closure announcement came about an hour after the incident, according to the FDEP’s public notice of pollution, which states the incident started at around 12:22 p.m.

DEP will release an updated report when a better estimate is provided as to the number of gallons of sewage spilled.