Bundle up, Manatee County. It’s going to be a cold Christmas — but first, the storms

It’s not going to be a white Christmas for Manatee County, but it will feel like it. A major cold front is expected to arrive by late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong line of thunderstorms is ahead of the front. A hazardous weather outlook and an “excessive cold impact” statement have been issued.

The storms, expected at some point between 5 and 10 p.m., are capable of producing strong winds and locally heavy rains.

According to the weather service, wind gusts could top 60 mph so loose objects should be secured.

Due to the expected high winds, the NWS also has issued marine warnings to include rip tide warnings, from Pinellas County southward.

As the storms move through, a blast of cold air will bring below near freezing temperatures by Friday night, according to the weather service.

Manatee County will begin to feel the full affect of the colder air by Thursday night, with temperatures around 47 and a 90% percent of rain into the night.

Christmas Day highs will barely reach 60 degrees, with a low of 37 by Friday night.

Breezy conditions through the day will make it feel even colder. The cold air will linger through Saturday, with a high of 55 and a low of of 40 into the night.

A slight warm-up begins on Sunday, with a high of 66 and sunny skies.

Sunday night will remain cool. Temperatures will linger around 50 before climbing back into the mid-70s by Monday.