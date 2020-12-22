Reflections of 2020 and marching into the New Year in south Manatee County | Opinion

As 2020 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on one of the most challenging years Americans in my generation have lived through. While I have to admit, I can’t wait to say, “sayonara” to 2020, I am also reminded that this crazy year has taught us that having our health, a roof over our head, and food in the fridge are true blessings.

As your District 4 county commissioner, I am proud of what we accomplished together this year. Here are some highlights.

Handed out over 1,400 surgical masks, 200 respirator masks, and hand sanitizer at drive-thru sites. In the last month, distributed over 1,000 county calendars and 1,000 cloth masks throughout District 4.

Instituted a “no parking” ordinance at three streets in Whitfield that dead-end into the bay, where overnight shenanigans were disrupting the peace and safety of the residents. The unique access to the bay is protected for all, but parking is now restricted between 11 pm and 5 am.

Other improvements in Whitfield include an automatic gate to be installed at Whitfield Park in response to crime and loitering after dusk, curbing and crosswalk installed at Ninth Street East and Whitfield Avenue, and a traffic calming on Magellan Drive. Work continues with the out-of-state land owner to secure the nuisance property on Suwanee Avenue.

Installed a protective vertical railing at the headwaters of a drainage ditch in Manatee Oaks to prevent accidental falls.

Hosted a town hall meeting at Trailer Estates about chronic flooding, The park was platted in the1950’s, along Sarasota Bay, and at a time when stormwater improvements were not required. Fast forward to 2020 and this special piece of paradise (that could never be permitted today) comes with challenges. We identified improvements that the county could make, and educated the residents about keeping the drainage swales around their homes open. Major maintenance coming next month around the inlets.

The District 4 Citizens Coalition on Growth grew its membership and continues its focus on development -elated matters that affect our quality of life.

Hosted a neighborhood meeting for the new Kinnan Park. Pickle-ball courts were the hot request, and they will be incorporated into the design. Groundbreaking is planned for 2021.

Streamed Facebook Live events from my page on topics including Covid-19, personal finances and mental health during a pandemic, and the impact of raising the minimum wage on our local businesses. If you have not already done so, please like “Misty Servia - Manatee County Commissioner” and watch for future events.

Advocated for and received board approval of an additional code enforcement officer to offset the tremendous workload.

Dedicated the Gwendolyn Brown Residents Center,”located at Pine Village on 57th Avenue West to be used for educational and growth opportunities for area children and families.

As I look ahead to 2021, I have some ideas, but I really want to hear from you! Here’s what I am currently working on:

Host a “Heart to Heart Conversation” with District 4, as soon as it is safe to do so, to hear needs and ideas from all neighborhoods.

The Tallevast area is experiencing extreme development pressures, and I will ask our board to kick-off a neighborhood planning effort this year.

As for capital improvements, drainage and stormwater are at the top of my list. I will also be advocating for expansion of 63rd Avenue East east of U..S 301 and intersection improvements to U.S. 301 and Whitfield Avenue. Continue coordination with FDOT on U.S. 41 improvements between University Parkway and Cortez Road. Sidewalk connection opportunities, too.

Addressing neighborhood compatibility issues related to industrial activity and noise from 44th Avenue East. While these are legally difficult issues, I am committed to continuing work with our staff to reduce the negative impacts to area residents.

And finally,in conjunction with our Code Enforcement team, we are planning a meeting with south county landlords, to collaborate on ways that we can work together to improve our neighborhoods. Additionally, I will be advocating for additions to our Property Maintenance Code to provide extra protections to older neighborhoods, not governed by a HOA.

It is my privilege to serve as your District 4 county commissioner. As we begin the new year, I hope that we can open our minds to the opinions of everyone and remember that we are here to help each other, no matter our differences, and it is the differences that we have that make our community stronger.

Misty Servia is a Manatee Commissioner who represents District 4 in south county. You can reach her by email at misty.servia@mymanatee.org