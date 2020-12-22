Bradenton Herald Logo
Local

Reflections of 2020 and marching into the New Year in south Manatee County | Opinion

By Misty Servia Special to the Herald

As 2020 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on one of the most challenging years Americans in my generation have lived through. While I have to admit, I can’t wait to say, “sayonara” to 2020, I am also reminded that this crazy year has taught us that having our health, a roof over our head, and food in the fridge are true blessings.

As your District 4 county commissioner, I am proud of what we accomplished together this year. Here are some highlights.

As I look ahead to 2021, I have some ideas, but I really want to hear from you! Here’s what I am currently working on:

It is my privilege to serve as your District 4 county commissioner. As we begin the new year, I hope that we can open our minds to the opinions of everyone and remember that we are here to help each other, no matter our differences, and it is the differences that we have that make our community stronger.

Misty Servia is a Manatee Commissioner who represents District 4 in south county. You can reach her by email at misty.servia@mymanatee.org

