Driver dies after losing control of truck in roundabout, flipping into ditch, FHP says

A 23-year-old Sarasota man was killed after he lost control of his pickup truck as he traveled through a roundabout in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened at the roundabout located at 75th Street West and 53rd Avenue West in southwest Manatee County. Troopers have not yet determined what time it happened.

After leaving the roundabout, the pickup veered right, hit a curb and overturned, crash investigators say. It then landed upside down in a water-filled ditch along the roadway.

The accident remains under investigation, according to FHP.