Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Driver dies after losing control of truck in roundabout, flipping into ditch, FHP says

A 23-year-old Sarasota man was killed after he lost control of his pickup truck as he traveled through a roundabout in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened at the roundabout located at 75th Street West and 53rd Avenue West in southwest Manatee County. Troopers have not yet determined what time it happened.

After leaving the roundabout, the pickup veered right, hit a curb and overturned, crash investigators say. It then landed upside down in a water-filled ditch along the roadway.

The accident remains under investigation, according to FHP.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Business

Recent Missouri editorials

December 21, 2020 1:25 PM

Health News

Texas Capitol reopening after being closed over virus fears

December 21, 2020 1:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service