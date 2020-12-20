Speeding car goes airborne, launches into roof of Manatee County fire station, FHP says  

A Sarasota man was critically injured after his speeding car launched into the air, hit a tree and crashed into the roof of a fire station in the University Park area of Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say that a 41-year-old Sarasota man was traveling northbound on Honore Avenue in a 2011 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed. As the sedan approached a curve, it left the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert.

The vehicle then went airborne, according to FHP. The flying Kia collided with a palm tree before crashing into the roof and side wall of the Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue station at 7301 Honore Avenue.

The sedan landed in an upright position on the ground near the fire station, according to FHP.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fire department administration could not immediately be reached for comment about the incident.

Investigators say that a second vehicle may have also been involved in the crash. The vehicle, which troopers say was red, may have driven off of Honore Avenue and crashed into a warning light signal before leaving the scene.

No additional injuries due to the crash were reported.

Anyone who has information about the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP on any mobile device or Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-TIPS or manateecrimestoppers.com.