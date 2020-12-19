Bradenton woman dies after losing control of her vehicle on Cortez Road, troopers say

An unidentified 26-year-old Bradenton woman died Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m. in a single-vehicle crash on Cortez Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the victim’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cortez Road/44th Avenue East when she drove onto the shoulder of the road and struck the curb. At that point, FHP reports the driver lost control and collided with a nearby utility pole and the business sign at Steak ‘n Shake in the 100 block of 44th Avenue East/Cortez Road.

The vehicle overturned and the woman was reportedly killed.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

