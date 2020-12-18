Focus on Manatee | Let’s all do our part to protect Passage Key

The Bradenton areis fortunate to be one of the top destinations in the region for wildlife viewing, thanks to its nature preserves, offshore islands and National Wildlife Refuges, all of which provide habitats and sanctuaries for our destination’s most precious, indigenous animals.

Though the vast majority of both residents and visitors consistently make it a priority to protect these areas by visiting them responsibly or keeping a safe distance, when it comes to Passage Key (an island located between Egmont Key and Anna Maria Island) for some, confusion remains about its history, current status and the rules that are in place to preserve it.

In the early 1900’s, President Theodore Roosevelt established Passage Key as a refuge to preserve colonies of native seabirds and wading birds. At that time, it consisted of more than 60 acres of vegetation, mangroves and a fresh-water lake. In 1921, a hurricane destroyed much of the island, including its lake and most of the vegetation, forcing out many of the gulls, terns, pelicans, oystercatchers and other shorebird that called it home. The hurricanes of 2005 further reduced the island, which was then feared to be lost entirely.

Today Passage Key is part of a National Wildlife Refuge System set aside to preserve the habitats of resting and nesting seabirds, shorebirds, wading birds and sea turtles – all of which have finally returned to the now 36-acre island.

However, in recent years, these wildlife are not the only ones who have found their way back to Passage Key. More and more boaters have begun to frequent the island, threatening the habitats and lives of these animals once more.

It’s possible that many of these boaters who are unfamiliar with our destination are unaware that this area is off limits. However some choose to disregard the rules and posted signs. Some even bring their dogs, which shorebirds view as predators, preventing their return.

I am using this platform today to remind residents and visitors just how fortunate we are that Passage Key returned after a century of damage, bringing with it a home for our wildlife that cannot be replicated. We must all do our part to educate others about its importance, the rules in place to preserve it and the fines visitors face for trespassing on the national sanctuary.

The Bradenton are is home to many beaches and other islands and sandbars that are ideal spots for recreation. So please steer clear of Passage Key during a day on the water and ensure the safety of our turtles, shore birds, nesting birds, fish and other wildlife that each play an important role in our ecosystem. Their protection ensures healthy beaches and a thriving wildlife population, two of our community’s top attributes.

Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.