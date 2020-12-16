AT&T phone service outage affecting parts of Manatee County 

A wireless phone service outage is affecting AT&T customers in parts of Manatee County on Wednesday, according to the company.

AT&T confirmed that a network issue could be affecting mobile service quality for customers in the Parrish and Palmetto areas.

Service is expected to be restored by Thursday, according to the company. AT&T recommends that customers who have WiFi access and a capable device use Wi-Fi calling in the meantime.

No other information about the outage was immediately available.