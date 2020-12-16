Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

AT&T phone service outage affecting parts of Manatee County 

A wireless phone service outage is affecting AT&T customers in parts of Manatee County on Wednesday, according to the company.

AT&T confirmed that a network issue could be affecting mobile service quality for customers in the Parrish and Palmetto areas.

Service is expected to be restored by Thursday, according to the company. AT&T recommends that customers who have WiFi access and a capable device use Wi-Fi calling in the meantime.

No other information about the outage was immediately available.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service