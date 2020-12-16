Commissioner Vanessa Baugh to serve as 2021 chairman of the Manatee County Commission

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will serve as chair of the Board of County Commissioners throughout 2021, the board determined Tuesday evening.

The decision came after Commissioner Carol Whitmore, who served as interim chairman of the board, urged the board to choose a leader who would adhere to the guidelines and duties of the role. The chairman of the board is tasked with signing documents on behalf of the board and conducting meetings.

“With what we’re reading in the paper about alleged Sunshine Law violations and criminal conduct — I’m not saying it’s true,” Whitmore said, referring to a recent attempt to oust County Administrator Cheri Coryea. “You should really think about who you want your leader to be.”

Despite Whitmore’s comments, Commissioner James Satcher wasted no time nominating Baugh, who previously served as chair of the board in 2016. The board voted 5-2 to confirm Baugh as chairman. Commissioner Reggie Bellamy and Whitmore did not vote in favor of Baugh’s appointment.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me to become chair this year,” Baugh said. “I want us to move forward. I want us to get along and be respectful to each other.”

“We need to work together for the taxpayer, get things done and make sure we don’t increase taxes on the taxpayer,” she continued. “There’s a lot more and I look forward to getting those things done.”

Baugh won re-election in November to a third term as the District 5 commissioner, representing Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and parts of East Bradenton.

Following the board’s recent reversal of the attempt to fire Coryea, Baugh expressed concerns that she wasn’t entirely pleased with the way the county is run. In recent weeks, she also posted on Twitter about a desire to “drain the swamp” in local government.

Is “deep state” strictly DC or local as well?! I say drain the swamp! — Vanessa Baugh (@V_Baugh) November 20, 2020

The board also voted to elect Commissioner George Kruse as vice-chair, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge as second vice-chair and Bellamy as third vice-Ccair.

Officials also voted on officer positions on the Port Authority. Bellamy, who recently served as interim chair, was elected as chairman. Commissioner Misty Servia will serve as vice-chair, Satcher will serve as second vice-chair and Whitmore will serve as third vice-chair.

Servia was also chosen to stay on as the county’s representative on the Tourist Development Council, where she will also serve as chair. Whitmore will serve as an alternate on that board.