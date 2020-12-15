Manatee County renames parts of 44th Avenue after state Sen. Bill Galvano

Honoring a “special public servant,” the Manatee Board of County Commissioners renamed an 8-mile stretch of 44th Avenue after former Senate President Bill Galvano.

Galvano, R-Bradenton, accepted the honor alongside his wife, Julie, at Tuesday’s Manatee County Commission meeting. After years of public service, he called it one of the biggest proudest moments of his career.

“I love Manatee County. I really love Manatee County,” Galvano told commissioners. “I’ve represented the entire state and there are a lot of issues, from the Panhandle on down to the Keys, but I never forgot the people who put me there in the first place, and I won’t forget that, ever.”

“I will continue to advocate for Manatee County and continue to make this wonderful, beautiful community continue to thrive and be strong,” he continued.

Galvano, who most recently served as Senate President, was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2002. He served in that role until he was term-limited in 2010. In 2012, Galvano earned a seat in the Florida Senate and served two terms.

Manatee County is expected to install 11 signs along the road, between First Street West and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Those signs will cost about $3,800 for the initial installation. It will cost about $355 for an annual inspection, as well as replacement every 8 years.

Commissioners, who voted unanimously to approve the resolution renaming the roadway, had nothing but praise for Galvano, calling him a mentor, a friend and a representative they could always count on in Tallahassee.

“We are here to support you in any way we can because you’ve always supported us,” said Commissioner Misty Servia.

“I hope your future is bright,” added Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “You didn’t forget about us, and we won’t forget about you.”

The legislator played a central role in acquiring millions of dollars in funding to help pay for the 44th Avenue extension, which is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion throughout the county by serving as an additional east-west corridor. Construction is still underway to complete the road extension, with the project expected to be completed in 2023.

Galvano is also credited with securing funding for drainage improvements in Rubonia, an opioid recovery program and beach renourishment projects.

“It’s the mark of a special public servant, I think, who can represent 19 or 20 million people and not forget about those he serves here locally,” said Nick Azzara, the county’s information outreach manager.

“You’re a man of honor. You’ve always been professional. You’ve done whatever you can. You’re a true professional, is what I can say,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said.

The board will host an official renaming and dedication ceremony Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue. Members of the public are invited to attend.