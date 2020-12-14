Man dies in single-car crash in Bradenton

A 22-year-old man died when he crashed his car into residence in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

About 2:38 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving his car east on Orlando Avenue, approaching Fifth Street West, when he traveled off the roadway. He first hit a fence, then a palm tree and then the corner of a residential building, FHP said in a news release.

The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.