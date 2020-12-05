Bradenton Herald Logo
One teen died, three others hospitalized in overnight Manatee County crash, troopers say

Manatee

A 16-year-old Sarasota boy was killed in an overnight crash in Manatee County that sent three other teenagers to area hospitals in serious condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the single-vehicle accident took place just after 11 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of University Parkway and Blithe Avenue.

According to the crash report, a 17-year-old was driving the vehicle with the 16-year-old as a passenger in the front seat. Two other Sarasota teenagers aged 16 and 15 also were passengers in the back seat.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on University Parkway when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway into the grass, rotated and collided with a concrete culvert, which launched the vehicle airborne.

According to the FHP, while the vehicle was still in the air, it hit a utility pole and came to a stop in the 7300 block of University Parkway.

The two passengers in the rear of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts and were ejected. They were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, also was listed in serious condition. The front passenger was pronounced deceased.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Mark Young
