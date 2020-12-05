‘It can get cold on the streets.’ Annual Bradenton event does more than warm the body

When you have nothing, a simple thing like a warm coat can make all the difference in the world.

It’s one of the simplest charitable events that takes place every year in Bradenton, but the annual One Warm Coat giveaway at Turning Points and organized by Facing Homelessness Bradenton is an example of how an action can warm both body and soul.

“I used to have a home, be married, but lost everything,” said Kelly Teel, who has lived on the streets for 21 years.

A retired veteran, Teel takes responsibility for what happened when he lost his home and family.

“I started drinking and drugging and so be it,” Teel said. “Being homeless is sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad and I’m trying to get off the streets. I’m retired so it’s hard to get that money up. You get tired of being on the streets so you get a motel room for five or six nights and there goes a lot of that money. It’s unfortunate.”

Teel was on hand Saturday morning, not only to get a coat if he needed one, but to volunteer. Despite being homeless, Teel volunteers at a lot of charitable events and cooks for the meals served at Freedom Gathering.

Saturday wasn’t just about giving away used coats. Facing Homelessness Bradenton founder Laura Lickoski runs the event like a true shopping experience. She won’t accept coats, hats, gloves or scarves unless they are like new and ensures everyone walks away with a matching outfit, rather than a mixed bag.

And there was a bigger need than normal amid all of the 2020 challenges as people began lining up for warm clothing about 6:30 a.m. on a fairly chilly Saturday morning.

“We absolutely see people who have had to use what we consider to be that social services safety net,” said Kathleen Cramer, executive director of Turning Points. “We have those people who have never had to ask for that help and don’t know how to navigate that. Because of COVID, they are in a place where they are having to ask for a hand up.”

Charles Worley is one of them. Homeless for about a year, Worley used to work security for an entertainment company traveling the state of Florida. COVID-19 shut the company down and put Worley out of work when he was already going through a tough time.

“I’m homeless because me and my girlfriend got into a fight and I just walked out,” Worley said. “It’s more complicated than I really want to get into, but that’s why I’m out here and this helps out tremendously.”

Worley works part time and finds jobs where he can, but it’s not enough to get him off the streets for now.

Matthew Rush is another homeless man who was getting warm clothes on Saturday and like many homeless, takes personal responsibility for his situation. Rush didn’t want to say way, but admitted to getting heavily into alcohol and drugs, which in turn put him on the streets in 2010.

“So now I live in the woods,” he said. “I’m here today because it can get cold on the streets this time of year and I don’t have anywhere else to go. I just thank God I can be here today to get something that will help keep me warm.”

Cramer said that is what Saturday was all about, warming bodies, hearts and souls.

“Today is about serving our community,” she said.