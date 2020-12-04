Haven’t paid your water bill because of COVID? Manatee officials are ready to cut you off

Recognizing the financial crisis caused by COVID-19 as it engulfed the area last spring, municipalities across Manatee County have begun or will start to suspend water shutoffs for nonpayment.

But those delinquent payments are coming due and thousands of local residents will soon start facing late fees and utility suspensions if those bills aren’t paid.

The city of Palmetto in September was the first to resume water shutoffs for nonpayment, and the city of Bradenton is considering resumption of service suspensions. Manatee County will resume water shutoffs for nonpayment on Jan. 4.

According to Lana Patrick, Palmetto’s utility billing customer service manager, the city paused water shutoffs for delinquent customers on March 24 and resumed normal billing operations on Sept. 21.

“The city of Palmetto recognized that during the coronavirus pandemic, many residential and business customers experienced and continued to experience financial hardships,” Patrick said. “Our customer service team was proactive and encouraged customers to contact the department so that they may assist the customers to get in touch with local charities that would be able to assist them with paying some or even all of their delinquent utility bills.”

The city remained proactive in working with their customers to ensure as many as possible did not get too far behind by offering “reasonable” payment plans, Patrick said.

“Since resuming shutoffs in September, we have averaged approximately 34 shutoffs per billing cycle, which is similar to pre-COVID numbers,” Patrick said. “As of today, we do not have any accounts that are shut off for nonpayment as we have been able to work with solutions as discussed.”

Manatee County currently has about 2,000 customers who are delinquent and face service suspensions beginning Jan. 4, according to Amy Pilson, Manatee County utilities strategic affairs manager.

The county sent a notice out on customers’ last water bill to announce water shutoffs would resume, but temporarily rethought the policy as COVID-19 case began to spike again and new members were elected to the county commission.

“With the increase in COVID numbers and the change in representation on the board, we want to make sure that resuming turnoffs is still the path that is going to be taken,” Pilson told the Bradenton Herald earlier this week.

But Pilson confirmed on Thursday that shutoffs and late payment fees would resume in 2021.

Bradenton officials are expected to take up the issue with the city council fairly soon, according to Jeannie Roberts, the city’s communications coordinator.

“Currently the city is up about $130,000 in delinquencies compared to the same time last year,” Roberts said. “We have 1,162 customers out of 16,421 (or 7%) who are in the 28-120 day delinquent category. We know we will have to resume shutoffs for nonpayment at some point, and we will be taking it to the council for discussion and approval.”

Roberts didn’t give a time frame, but said, “It’s important to note that not shutting off customers’ water for nonpayment does not mean we are forgiving their bills. Customers are still responsible for their bills for water usage, and we are ready to work with our customers on payment plans.”

Florida Power & Light resumed turning off electricity for nonpayment on Oct. 1, which impacted some 30,000 customers across South Florida.

All of the municipalities pledge to work with delinquent customers to avoid suspensions of service, but it is up to the customer to contact their service provider to initiate that help.

Where to get help paying your water bill

Other help is available in Manatee County.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is run by the Manatee County Community Action Agency. Qualified families receive cash grants to pay utility bills to avoid disconnection. Call 941-827-2887 to find out if you qualify.

The Salvation Army has limited funds that have been hit hard during the pandemic, but the agency offers emergency financial assistance to families. Call 941-748-5110 to learn more or tp donate to the fund.

Catholic Charities offers a number of resources to qualified low-income individuals and families and can assist people in finding other resources.

Find out more by visiting needhelppayingbills.com where you can find multiple resources in Manatee County to find help paying bills or other services to help offset financial hardships.