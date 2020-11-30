Bradenton Herald Logo
Man hit and killed trying to walk across I-75 in Manatee County, FHP says

An 18-year-old man from Englewood died after he was struck by a pickup truck as he attempted to cross Interstate 75 in Manatee County on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the Buckeye Road overpass.

Traffic on the interstate was slow at the time due to another crash, according to FHP. Troopers say that a 28-year-old Miami Lakes man in a Dodge Ram pickup truck was trying to avoid the slower traffic as he traveled northbound. However, the driver failed to see the 18-year-old man, who was crossing the interstate on foot towards the grassy shoulder.

The pedestrian was hit head-on by the pickup truck, according to FHP. He was then transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say the Miami Lakes man was uninjured.

FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the crash.

