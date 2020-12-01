Palmetto, Manatee officials finalize plans to build ‘long overdue’ Lincoln Park Pool

After years of promises and negotiations, Manatee County officials have finally broken ground on the long-awaited Lincoln Park Pool.

It’s the first time that the residents north of the Manatee River will have easy access to a public swimming facility. As a joint partnership, officials with the city of Palmetto and Manatee County government broke ground on the project on Nov. 19.

According to the final design drawings, the Lincoln Park Aquatics Center will feature a zero-depth beach entry pool, a six-lane lap pool, slides, shaded seating, additional parking spaces and other amenities. The project, located at 501 17th St. E., Palmetto, is expected to cost about $7.3 million.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, whose district includes the pool site, called it a “community achievement” in a Monday afternoon interview with the Bradenton Herald.

“I am more than happy with all that we can offer. To learn how to swim north of the river hasn’t been here since I was a kid,” said Bellamy, who noted that the Lincoln Park Pool has been a goal for several commissioners, past and present. “For us to say we’re going to allow swimming lessons, that’s an opportunity that’s going to be extended to benefit the community.”

Plans to build a pool have been tossed around for decades, but there have been several hiccups and delays. Officials made their first concrete steps to get the ball rolling in 2017, when the cost was an estimated $4 million, but there was a disagreement on the cost-sharing between the county and the city of Palmetto..

“It’s taken many years, so I think we’re all going to be good partners in this,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said at the Nov. 10 meeting to finalize the contract agreement.

As part of the finalized agreement, Palmetto donated the 5.2-acre parcel of land to the county. The city also agreed to contribute $2 million over 10 years, without interest. The project is expected to be completed in December 2021.

“It’s taken a long time getting here, but in actuality, even though it’s taken a long time, I think we’re going to have the best end-product and the best pool we could possibly have,” Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said at the Nov. 10 meeting. “It’s long overdue. I know pools have been talked about north of the Manatee River for most of my adult life, so it’s a long time coming. I applaud everyone who worked on this. It’s been a lot of work and a lot of gyrations that brought us to today.”

According to staff, the pool will be built where the existing basketball courts are located within the park. Once the project is done, the basketball courts will be relocated at the south end of Lincoln Park, next to the soccer fields. Construction will also leave the existing splash pad on the north end of the park intact.

“I’m glad to see it’s going through and I’m more than happy with the contribution from Palmetto,” said former County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace.