One teen dead and another seriously injured after ATV accident in Manatee County

A 17-year-old female was killed and a 16-year-old female seriously injured during an accident on an all-terrain vehicle in northeast Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on private property located off of County Road 39/Logue Road near the unincorporated community of Duette.

Troopers say the 17-year-old was in the passenger seat of the ATV and the 16-year-old was driving. The driver attempted to negotiate a curve when the ATV overturned, according to FHP. Both teens were ejected from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old, who troopers say was from Frostproof, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old, from Bowling Green, Florida, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Neither of the teens were wearing helmets, according to FHP.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.