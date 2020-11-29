Local
One teen dead and another seriously injured after ATV accident in Manatee County
A 17-year-old female was killed and a 16-year-old female seriously injured during an accident on an all-terrain vehicle in northeast Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on private property located off of County Road 39/Logue Road near the unincorporated community of Duette.
Troopers say the 17-year-old was in the passenger seat of the ATV and the 16-year-old was driving. The driver attempted to negotiate a curve when the ATV overturned, according to FHP. Both teens were ejected from the vehicle.
The 17-year-old, who troopers say was from Frostproof, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old, from Bowling Green, Florida, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Neither of the teens were wearing helmets, according to FHP.
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.
