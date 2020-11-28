Bradenton man died after being struck by a semi-truck. The driver fled, troopers say

An unidentified 57-year-old Bradenton man was struck just before midnight on Wednesday night in a hit-and-run, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the victim was struck on U.S. 41 just north of 113th Street East by a semi-truck described as being red and towing a white trailer.

The victim was transported to Blake Medical center. He died on Friday, troopers say.

According to the FHP, the victim was walking with the southbound flow of traffic in the designated bicycle lane when he was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

