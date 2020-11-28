Bradenton Herald Logo
Bradenton man died after being struck by a semi-truck. The driver fled, troopers say

Bradenton

An unidentified 57-year-old Bradenton man was struck just before midnight on Wednesday night in a hit-and-run, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the victim was struck on U.S. 41 just north of 113th Street East by a semi-truck described as being red and towing a white trailer.

The victim was transported to Blake Medical center. He died on Friday, troopers say.

According to the FHP, the victim was walking with the southbound flow of traffic in the designated bicycle lane when he was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
