Person dead after fall from lookout tower at Robinson Preserve, sheriff’s office says

Emergency responders were called to Robinson Preserve in Bradenton shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a person had fallen from the lookout tower located inside of the park.

A death investigation is underway, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies work to determine whether the person fell or intentionally jumped off of the tower.

Several people witnessed the person at the top of the tower before the fall, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.

“They then heard a noise and went over and saw him laying down below,” Warren said.

The person was dead by the time Manatee County EMS units arrived.

Recreational trails surrounding the tower were closed to the public on Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement and emergency responders worked at the scene.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Note: Anyone who is thinking about suicide should contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for confidential support and direction to helpful resources.

This developing story will be updated.

