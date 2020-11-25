Wreaths Across America returning despite pandemic, but donations and volunteers needed

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wreaths Across America is moving ahead with the December tradition of decorating every grave at Sarasota National Cemetery. The file photo was taken in 2017.

“The mission is a go, but it will be very different this year,” said Manatee County resident and event coordinator Meshia Richardson.

“Our mission is to ensure that over 22,000 of our military members, their spouses and their qualified dependents interred there will be honored again this year with the placement of live balsam wreaths. Currently, we have approximately 8,700 wreaths sponsored. An additional 7,700 are needed to assure that every veteran and their qualified dependent receives a wreath this December,” Richardson said in a statement.

The 295-acre national cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, opened in 2008. The local wreath tradition started there a year later.

Wreaths Across America is observed Dec. 17-19. Because of the pandemic, there will be a virtual ceremony posted Dec. 19 on social media sites, YouTube and other websites.

Anyone wishing to take part in the decoration of grave sites must register at www.sarasotawreaths.com. Gloves, masks, and, social distancing are required.

Wreaths will be distributed to each vehicle at registration check in. No more than six people per larger vehicle will be permitted on cemetery grounds. Drivers will be directed to a pre-designated section where they will lay their wreaths. As each wreath is placed, participants will say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service and their sacrifice.

Times have been set aside for family members to place wreaths. Families should email Richardson at sarasotawreaths@gmail.com with their loved one’s name, branch of service and section number, if known, so that the location will be reserved for family only.

Families must register to volunteer at www.sarasotawreaths.com.

The deadline for wreath sponsorship is Monday, Nov. 30. Visit www.sarasotawreaths.com to sponsor a wreath.

Volunteers are needed 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18., and 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Dec. 19. Time frames are in 45-minute increments.

For more information and to register, go to www.sarasotawreaths.com and select Volunteer Registration Tab, then Register Now Button.

“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges — like our nation’s military and their families — and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said in a statement.

“We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the Mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

For more information, email sarasotawreaths@gmail.com or call 941-448-6299.