COVID has hit wallets hard. Here’s where to get help in Bradenton for your Thanksgiving meal

Navigating the coronavirus pandemic has presented many challenges, including financial hardship for more Manatee County residents than an average year.

But giving thanks this Thanksgiving doesn’t have be an expensive affair with a variety of churches, businesses and agencies offering help to put a dinner on the table.

On Thursday , Freedom Gathering will be giving away boxes of food. Turkeys have been in short supply, but there will be some kind of meat along with the typical Thanksgiving sides needed to complete the meal. Freedom Gathering expects to give out 60-90 boxes of food at 1910 14th St. W. The group serves dinner every Thursday, including at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Call 941-806-9765 for more details as the agency was still planning their Thanksgiving food boxes on Wednesday.

Life Changers International World Ministries in Palmetto will be providing boxes of Thanksgiving food, as well as other items, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W..

Also on Saturday, Parrish United Methodist Church will be conducting a drive-up food pantry beginning at 8 a.m. at 12180 U.S. 301 N.

Feeding Tampa Bay is ensuring the following locations have plenty of food to give away:

The Giving Alliance of Myakka City, 36825 Manatee Ave., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Manatee Church of Christ, 204 Martin Luther King Ave. E., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, hosted by MLK Ministries.

Manatee “Mega” Pantry at the Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W. , from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

There also are places to get a hot Thanksgiving dinner.

Sugar Cubed Bakery is offering a Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at 531 13th St. W. There is no charge, but donations are encouraged, which will be donated toward breast cancer awareness.

Bayshore Community Church, 6502 14th St. W., in Bradenton, is offering a free dine-in or carry-out turkey dinners with all the fixings at no cost beginning at noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army, 1204 14th St. W., will serve meals outside in to-go boxes due to the pandemic. from noon until 1 p.m on Thanksgiving Day.

Our Daily Bread will not be serving meals on Thanksgiving Day due to conflicts with other agencies, but it serves meals daily at 701 17th Ave. W. in Bradenton from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

There are other options across Manatee County, but call ahead or check their online status to see what, if any, Thanksgiving-related activities that may be planned.