Tropical Storm Eta caused a big stink. Multiple sewage failures blamed on storm

Tropical Storm Eta’s 9 heavy rains are being blamed for multiple sewage system failures from Palmetto to Sarasota, according to reports from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Some of the early notices did not include estimates on the amount of sewage spilled. The notices are reported to the state by the affected municipalities and are required to have estimates.

About 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled in the 5000 block of 21st Street Court East in Manatee County after stormwater overwhelmed two sewage manhole covers. The sewage seeped for about nine hours before it was stopped early Thursday morning.

The city of Bradenton reported an estimated 1,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spewed from two manholes in the 5100 block of 65th Street West. The city further reported a failure at its wastewater treatment plant, forcing thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage to be intentionally bypassed into the Manatee River.

Water quality testing is underway in the river.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Manatee County reported about 1,400 gallons of sewage spilled from a manhole cover in the 1600 block of 63rd Avenue East and made its way into Bowlees Creek. Wastewater compliance staff is investigating to determine the impact to the creek.

Two more Bradenton manhole covers seeped about 1,000 gallons of sewage at 102 52nd Ave. Terrace E. and 108 53rd Ave. E. Two nearby storm retention ponds were affected and testing is underway.

Multiple sewage failures in the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County totaled close to 50,000 gallons.