Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Tropical Storm Eta caused a big stink. Multiple sewage failures blamed on storm

Manatee

Tropical Storm Eta’s 9 heavy rains are being blamed for multiple sewage system failures from Palmetto to Sarasota, according to reports from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Some of the early notices did not include estimates on the amount of sewage spilled. The notices are reported to the state by the affected municipalities and are required to have estimates.

About 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled in the 5000 block of 21st Street Court East in Manatee County after stormwater overwhelmed two sewage manhole covers. The sewage seeped for about nine hours before it was stopped early Thursday morning.

The city of Bradenton reported an estimated 1,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spewed from two manholes in the 5100 block of 65th Street West. The city further reported a failure at its wastewater treatment plant, forcing thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage to be intentionally bypassed into the Manatee River.

Water quality testing is underway in the river.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Manatee County reported about 1,400 gallons of sewage spilled from a manhole cover in the 1600 block of 63rd Avenue East and made its way into Bowlees Creek. Wastewater compliance staff is investigating to determine the impact to the creek.

Two more Bradenton manhole covers seeped about 1,000 gallons of sewage at 102 52nd Ave. Terrace E. and 108 53rd Ave. E. Two nearby storm retention ponds were affected and testing is underway.

Multiple sewage failures in the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County totaled close to 50,000 gallons.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service