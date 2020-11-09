Commissioners set to declare racism as a public health crisis in Manatee County

Vowing to end racial division in the community, Manatee County plans to label racism as a public health crisis with an official proclamation Tuesday morning.

Officials say they’re ready to adopt the proclamation in an effort to educate residents about the effects that “individual prejudices” and “systemic racism” can have on minority groups.

According to the proclamation, “...Manatee County’s collective prosperity depends upon the equitable access to opportunity for every resident regardless of the color of their skin.”

The item was placed on the agenda by Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, the board’s only Black representative. In the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier this year, he pledged to address racial concerns in the county. Bellamy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Other commissioners said they look forward to spreading awareness about racism and diversity throughout the county.

“I just think we all need to take a deep breath and we all have to realize we’re all the same,” said Commissioner Carol Whitmore. “Anything to improve relations with residents is a good step.”

“I think it’s an important proclamation. You can’t change what you don’t acknowledge, and this is an important first step. Until you take that step, you can’t put the pieces in place,” Commissioner Misty Servia added.

“The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners stands with the residents of Manatee County with the declaration of racism as a public health crisis and acknowledge that all lives will matter in America only when there is recognition and affirmation that ‘Black Lives Matter,’” the proclamation reads.

The local chapter of the Black Lives Matter activism group applauded the decision in a Sunday evening email to supporters.

“There are a variety of data-driven reasons racism in Manatee County should be declared a public health crisis,” the email said. “For one, racism has historically been a well-documented detriment to the health and welfare of Black people, and this is sadly apparent in Manatee County.”

Local data shows that Black residents have a lower annual median income than white and Hispanic residents, and are far less likely to own a home. Black residents in Manatee County also face higher unemployment rates and are more like to experience poverty than other race groups.

“There has to be a greater understanding of each other,” said Servia. “I think there’s going to be a lot of ongoing conversations about white privilege and what that means for people.”

The proclamation directs county officials to promote equitable policies and diversity training and support communities of color.

The Board of County Commissioners is set to adopt the proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.