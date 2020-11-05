What are your health needs? Manatee health officials want to know

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, as well as the Manatee Care Health Alliance, want to get an idea of what residents see as health concerns and needs specific to the community.

The only way to know that for sure is to hear from the public.

Health officials are asking the public to take a confidential online free survey, which is being offered at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ManateeEnglishV2 for English speakers andhttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ManateeSpanishV2 for Spanish speakers.

The survey is confidential and, “will be used merely to identify key health care issues and needs specific to Manatee County,” according to DOH Manatee.