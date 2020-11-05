COVID will change how Salvation Army does Thanksgiving. They still need turkey donations

The stresses of a months-long COVID-19 pandemic and a drawn out election cycle may have many looking forward to the fast-approaching holiday season.

But for some, the holidays also can be a stressful time, particularly with many more local families financially struggling because of the pandemic. Charities across Manatee County are bracing for potentially a much larger need than what is typically seen around this time of year.

The Salvation Army in Bradenton is certainly among those charities bracing for the needs of the community. The Salvation Army recently celebrated being the recipient of a brand new large freezer. Now they just need to fill it with turkeys ahead of their largest expected Thanksgiving dinner ever.

And since the pandemic is ongoing, there will be some changes in how those in need of a holiday meal will be served.

“This year’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner will have a COVID look and feel,” said Salvation Army Major Juan Guadalupe. “Instead of welcoming guests into the dining room, meals will be served in front of the facility at 1204 14th St. W., in to-go containers.”

Guadalupe said the Salvation Army has been doing the same thing during their daily meals, so they are prepared to handle the holiday meal.

“We want to provide the meal in a safe manner and right now, this is the safe and best choice,” he said. “We know so many people have struggled this year and the need will probably be greater than usual. We are proud to serve the community.”

A complete turkey Thanksgiving meal will be served on Thanksgiving Day from noon until 1 p.m. Donations are needed in the form of frozen turkeys, as well as perishable items such as rolls, pies and stuffing.

To learn more about the Salvation Army charities and how they impact the community, visit salvationarmyflorida.org/manatee-county/. Cash donation opportunities are available on their website. Call 941-748-5110 for more information on how and where you can donate.

