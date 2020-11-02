Column | High school seniors in Manatee miss out out money for college. Here’s a new way to get it

According to The Florida College Access Network, each year Manatee County high school students leave millions of dollars on the table by not completing the federal financial aid form known as the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

This application opens the door to federal Pell Grants that average $4,300 up to a max of $6,300 per year and can be used for tuition, books, fees and even living expenses for students enrolled in traditional and technical colleges. These grants are free money for college and do NOT need to be paid back. They can be applied to a 1-year technical & trade program, as well as 2-year and 4-year college degrees. The FAFSA application not only unlocks the door to Pell Grant funding opportunities, it is also required for many other scholarship and state grant applications.

FAFSA is the starting point to help individuals get on a college and career path and assistance is only a click away.

A local coalition known as REACH Manatee, comprised of leaders from local colleges, nonprofits, foundations, employers and the School District of Manatee County, has come together to support Manatee County high school seniors and their families complete the FAFSA form. The group is offering free one-on-one virtual assistance via online help sessions with college financial aid officers and trained volunteers from the community. High school seniors and their parents can get their questions answered and receive individualized support as they complete and submit the online FAFSA form.

The online workshops are available Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 3, 10 and 17 and Dec. 1. Participants can enter the workshops, hosted by local nonprofit UnidosNow, using this link: ly.unidosnow.org/2020FAFSA. This is a Zoom platform but does not require an account. There is no registration and people can participate on any date.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The goal is to help high school seniors get on a path to workforce training or a college degree using the money available to Manatee County families. Parents can learn more at fafsa.gov or http://reachmanatee.com/upcoming-events/. In addition, high school college and career advisors can direct students to these resources.

REACH Manatee also collaborates on several other projects aimed at increasing credential attainment in the region, such as the development of a pilot peer-to-peer ambassador program in the school district to train high schoolers to share information with their fellow students about college and career pathways and available financial resources.

Studies show that peer influence can have a significant impact on young adult decision making, and there is a strong correlation between peer influence and college enrollment. REACH Manatee is also focused on engaging employers in the region to help connect youth and college students to more career exploration opportunities, and to provide input on the high-demand career pathways available in our community.

The Manatee Education Foundation is proud to be a member of this coalition given its direct alignment with our mission to act as a liaison between the private sector and the public-school system providing avenues for business, industry and community involvement in public education to ensure more students achieve an education beyond high school. Strategies like FAFSA Workshops support students in the district with creating a post-secondary plan, paving the path to prosperity for families and the economic health of the local region.

The REACH team is a phenomenal group of community leaders dedicated to helping individuals receive a college or workforce credential. To learn more about the FAFSA Workshops or REACH Manatee, please go to http://reachmanatee.com/.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Mary M. Glass is president of the Manatee Education Foundation.