Former Bradenton Chief of Police Michael Radzilowski dies from cancer

Former Bradenton Chief of Police Michael Radzilowski, who led the department for 14 years before retiring in 2016, died from cancer on Sunday. He was 70.

Chief Radzilowski took over the department in 2002, a second chapter to his career in law enforcement. His career, which spanned more than 45 years, began in 1970 when he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

Cheif Razz, as he was commonly know in the department and by many in the city, introduced community policing to the department shortly after his arrival, and the city saw a major reduction of crime during his tenure.

The Bradenton Police Department announced his death on social media on Sunday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that Retired Chief of Police Michael Radzilowski passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. Chief Radzilowski, or “Chief Razz” as he was commonly known, faithfully served Bradenton PD from 2002 until 2016. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chief Radzilowski announced his retirement in 2015 during roll-call just before the annual DeSoto Heritage Festival Parade. While excited and looking forward to spending time with his family and restoring his classic cars, Chief Radzilowski lamented at the love he had for the officers in his command.

““These decisions over the last 45 years have really taken their toll on me because I worry about each and every one of you and I worry about your families,” Chief Radzilowski told them. “When my phone rings late at night at home, believe it or not, I worry, because I think, ‘Is it some police officer that got hurt or, God forbid, killed?’”