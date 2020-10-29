Bradenton Herald Logo
Plan to trick-or-treat in Manatee County? Here’s how to do it safely, according to health officials

Unlike some cities and counties in the U.S., there is no local ban on trick-or-treating in Bradenton or Manatee County this year.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discouraging traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Whether you plan on giving out candy or collecting it this Halloween, health officials have some advice on how to do it more safely during the pandemic.

Safer trick-or-treating

Ahead of Halloween, the CDC shared guidance on how to participate in a lower-risk version of trick-or-treating that eliminates close interaction between people from different households. Residents are advised to make individually wrapped goodie bags that can be lined up at the edge of a yard or driveway for trick-or-treaters to collect.

There’s plenty of ways to get creative with the creation of your candy station, from festively decorated tables to treat-dispensing monsters.

If you do plan to give out treats yourself, do it outdoors, the CDC says. Other infectious disease experts have advised not to let kids reach into a candy bowl, but instead use a scoop or tongs to pass out the candy. Even better, residents can create candy chutes or slides that allow them to distribute candy while socially distanced.

A face covering is highly recommended for anyone who plans to be around other people outside of their household.

The CDC warns that masks that are part of a costume do not necessarily provide a sufficient barrier for germs.

From the CDC:

Parents should bring hand sanitizer for their trick-or-treaters to use after contact with objects or other people, and kids should wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before digging into the candy at home, according to the CDC.

Officials say there is still no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via food packaging, but parents who want to be extra cautious can have kids open the candy onto a plate and then wash hands again before they eat it.

Trick-or-treating alternatives (and those to avoid)

Low-risk activities: The CDC recommends the following low-risk Halloween activities:

Moderate-risk activities:

High-risk activities: In the category of activities that are best avoided this Halloween, the CDC includes:

