Bradenton woman struck and killed trying to cross State Road 70, troopers say

A 52-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross State Road 70 near 111th Street East, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway just after 8 p.m. in the travel lanes and entered into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

The unidentified woman died at the scene, according to FHP.

The 29-year-old driver was unharmed.

