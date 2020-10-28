Local
Bradenton woman struck and killed trying to cross State Road 70, troopers say
A 52-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross State Road 70 near 111th Street East, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway just after 8 p.m. in the travel lanes and entered into the path of an eastbound vehicle.
The unidentified woman died at the scene, according to FHP.
The 29-year-old driver was unharmed.
Comments