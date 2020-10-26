‘Stuff the Bus’ food drive goes virtual this year because of pandemic. The need is great

The annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive has gone virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In any normal year, school buses would be parked in front of Publix supermarkets across Manatee County to collect donations for the Food Bank of Manatee.

It seems especially cruel that the pandemic which has caused so much misery has also forced a change in how donations can be collected.

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee is asking supporters to make monetary donations online. The monetary donations will be used to purchase food in bulk, which will then be made available to more than 80 food pantries and partner agencies that rely on the support of The Food Bank of Manatee to feed thousands in need each week.

“In 2019, our generous supporters donated over 100,000 pounds of food to be put to use in our community through the annual Stuff the Bus event,” Maribeth Phillips, president & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, said in a press release. “This year’s virtual Stuff the Bus event will enable us to replace the food we would normally receive through this important, community-wide event.”

The virtual collection effort continues through Saturday at www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS/org or at Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, 811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34208

The idea to use school buses for the food drive originated with the Manatee School District Transportation Department during the Great Recession. In 2008, the food bank distributed more than 2 million pounds of food. In 2009, food distributions grew to more than 2.5 million pounds by September because of worsening economic conditions.

More recently, in 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out power across Manatee County, and many residents lost the food in their freezers and refrigerators. The ensuing drain left food bank selves depleted. Once again, Stuff the Bus helped the food bank restock and continue helping residents,

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee was founded in 1972, with the purpose of providing hot, nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County. The organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered.

