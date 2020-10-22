Manatee OKs new Cox car dealership. Residents aren’t happy that it’s in their backyard

The plan to build a car dealership in a residential part of East Manatee is moving forward after the Manatee County Commission approved the proposal by a 4-3 vote.

The Cox family asked the Board of County Commissioners to consider the approval of a rezone and a general development plan for a 18.2-acre site at the corner of 117th Street East and State Road 64.

Commissioners Misty Servia, Steve Jonsson, Reggie Bellamy and Carol Whitmore voted in support of the project. Commissioners Betsy Benac, Priscilla Whisenant Trace and Vanessa Baugh cast dissenting votes.

Concerned neighbors formed a Say No to Cox protest group that attended Thursday’s Land Use Meeting en masse, speaking out against potential traffic, flooding and compatibility issues.

“We’re all aware of the great support the Cox family has given Manatee County, and I thank them for that,” said Jim Hengel, an organizer of the Say No to Cox group and chairman of the Greyhawk Landing Community Development District.

“This is about a dealership developed in a residential area of single-family homes. We wouldn’t care if it were Firkins, Fuccillo, Sunset,” Hengel added, referring to other local dealerships. “It’s just not compatible.”

A new car dealership is coming to East Manatee after officials voted to approve the Cox Auto Group’s request to build in a residential area on State Road 64. This is looking southwest, with the intersection of S.R. 64 East and 117th Street East. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“I can’t put my finger on compatibility,” Baugh agreed. “I don’t see how this is compatible.”

But county staff and Cox representatives argued that the infill site meets all the county’s requirements, even going above and beyond in some aspects. Scott Rudacille, a land use attorney representing the Cox development, pointed out that the proposal includes more neighborhood protections than any of the 10 other dealerships that border residential areas.

“Certainly none of them have a noise-attenuating wall or the buffer we’re proposing,” he explained. “You’ll see that what we’re providing here is a very high mitigation of the uses.”

The project received a 4-2 recommendation of approval from the Planning Commission, but the developers requested a continuance in February in order to take more time and modify their plan. Cox met with residents, but the meeting wasn’t productive, both parties agreed.

As part of the general development plan, Cox agreed to increased floodplain compensation, a 10-foot barrier wall and an increased setback from the neighboring homes on the north side of the property.

Residents said those changes weren’t enough to address their main concerns with the development.

“When virtually 100 percent of the residents surrounding the parcel are in opposition, that speaks volumes, and you need to listen,” said Daryl Haworth.

“There’s a number of issues, but the biggest one is compatibility,” added Stephen Thompson, an attorney representing the residents. “Who better to make that decision than the people who live out there?”

Other residents spoke in support of the development, arguing in support of the Cox family, which has operated in Manatee County for nearly 90 years. Cox Auto Group already operates two dealerships on Cortez Road.

“The reality is growth is necessary but it’s not always enjoyable. It’s pretty obvious this company has gone overboard to meet those standards,” said Bob Spencer.

“I would appreciate having more opportunities to service my vehicle on this side of the interstate,” added Jennifer Klobuchar. “I think the development there is very compatible and offers several benefits. You couldn’t trust a better family that’s made the right decisions over time.”

While the developer and county staff agreed that the project met the county’s requirements, commissioners disagreed. Citing issues with drainage, Trace made a motion to deny the project but didn’t have enough votes to pass.

“A bad piece of land is a bad piece of land,” she said.

Benac said she didn’t agree that the corner was the right place for a heavy commercial use like a car dealership, especially as infill development.

“Our job is to make a very tough decision,” said Benac. “It comes down to use.”

“This is a super struggle for me,” she continued.

After Trace’s failed motion, the board voted to approve the rezone and general development plan.

“What I do like about this is that it’s a local family, and they’ve made an extraordinary effort,” Servia said.